Tanzania: Investor Confidence, Tax Regime Worry Legislators

Photo: Daily News

PresiodJohn Magufuli addresses the business community in Dar es Salaam, emphasizing on the need to pay tax.

Dodoma — Debate on the ministry of Finance and Planning ended yesterday with Members of Parliament expressing their concern over investor confidence and tax policies, which they said were shaking Tanzania's economy.

They said, much as the government was imposing taxes on businesses, most of them were closing down and ultimately reducing government revenue.

Mr Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban-CCM) was one of the lawmakers concerned by the tax regime, saying some businesses had closed down due to the government's imposition of new taxes.

"Let me give you an example of TBL, whose tax payment has dropped by Sh50 billion after the government imposed excise duty. As I speak, Coca-Cola has retrenched 130 employees and reports show that 7,700 businesses have closed shops since these hash tax measures started," said Mr Bashe.

"Revenue from domestic value added tax and pay as you earn (PAYE) has also dropped. Goods, which were passing via Dar es Salaam Port are diverting to Mombasa after the government imposed VAT on transit goods."

"This is serious Mr Finance minister and what you are supposed to do is to sit down with large taxpayers, give them your targets and ask what you can do for them to achieve the targets," said Mr Bashe.

Others went further and showed alternative means the government could get money to finance development projects.

"When talking about development, the kind of language being used is taxation, which touches traders and Tanzanians in general. However, with my little knowledge, there are things like municipal bonds and infrastructural bonds, which can help financing development projects instead of pressing poor people with taxes," said Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete (Chalinze-CCM).

"In other countries, development banks are among the main sources of development financing, but in our country this is different. Why is the government not using those alternatives to reduce the pressure of life among poor citizens? The government has been confidently speaking that economic growth is on the right track, but if you go out there, life is hard," added Mr Kikwete.

Mr Khatib Haji (Konde-CUF) said the government should consider share holding in businesses to handle traders carefully. "The government gets 30 per cent of revenue as corporate tax and this is enough to consider share holding in all businesses. If you don't feed well the cow, you won't get enough milk and that is how the government is supposed to handle traders," said Mr Haji.

Road licence

Mr Haji also asked the government to stop charging road licence on motor vehicles and cycles as Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) demanded payment even for dead motor vehicles.

On the other hand, Ms Lucy Owenya (Special Seats-Chadema) proposed road licence to be included in oil charges to avoid charging vehicles and cycles, which were not operating.

Sh50 million to every village

MPs were also concerned about why the government was not releasing Sh50 million promised to every village.

"The government promised a release of Sh50 million, but so far nothing has materialised. This is a problem and every time we visit our constituencies this question is raised almost everywhere," said Mr Saul Amon (Rungwe-CCM).

EFDs

The MPs also asked the government to make sure it gave out free electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) as promised and extend the coverage to other regions besides Dar es Salaam.

"We have more big shops in other regions than Dar es Salaam, which use EFDs even as they qualify," said Ms Ritha Kabati (Special Seats-CCM).