Tanzania: Take Note of Us Envoy's Counsel On Investment

In yesterday's issue, The Citizen ran a story that based on an exclusive interview with the US chargé d'affaires, Ms Virginia Blaser.

In her remarks, the US diplomat applauded the government's effort in fighting corruption while also noting with concern that Tanzania's business and investment climate was becoming increasingly unpredictable.

Obviously, in a country of 45 million people, not everyone will agree with her views. Similarly, not all will oppose while reasons for those endorsing or opposing her views are likely to differ.

Whichever way one looks at it, the fact is, Ms Blaser represents the views of numerous analysts, institutions and business concerns within and outside the country. Contesting her line of arguments may be counterproductive just as it would be to dismiss those who share her views as unpatriotic.

Though the local private sector actors are seemingly too timid to speak for reasons only known to themselves, the fact is, similar sentiments have been aired--in a different tone and approach--by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Though official figures show that the number and value of projects, registered under the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) is on the increase, the country needs to worry over the declining trend of capital goods importation and fall in exportation of manufactured goods.

The former may be a refraction of the fact that few of the registered projects are actually taking off while the latter could be an indication that there is a general drop in manufacturing.

Since figures don't lie, a combination of Ms Blaser's views and what is contained in our various reports should give us food for thought regarding how to move Tanzania forward.

The government needs both the private sector and development partners to achieve Tanzania's economic growth aspirations. It is good to take a serious note of how others perceive our situation.

PUSH FOR MILK DRINKING

During Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's administration, home economics was taught at primary school. Through this subject, children were equipped with basic social skills, like how to prepare balanced diet.

Today, this subject has been relegated to history. Of course, there are other programmes that increase public awareness on basic social skills, but it is not up to the level that youth of the yesteryear were exposed to.

On the other hand, nutritionists and dieticians encourage us to, among other things, to drink milk and some families can afford to have a dairy cow through which they get milk for domestic consumption and for selling.

Shortage of milk could be the reason nobody drinks milk in some families.

The government now plans to increase the number of dairy cattle to 2.9 million, and these are expected to produce 3.8 billion litres of milk a year by 2021/22.

Until 2016, Tanzania was producing only 1.09 billion litres a year. When this plan materialises, it will boost family diets. The government needs now to increase public awareness on eating balanced diets or at least, develop in its people the culture of drinking locally-produced milk alongside the push for more dairy cattle countrywide.