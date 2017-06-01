Tanzania: Tigo's Jaza Ujazwe Irritates MP

Dodoma — Tigo's "Jaza Ujazwe" irritates MP Joseph Msukuma (Geita Rural-CCM) who sought Speaker's guidance over it, saying that the advert should be banned as it has negative connotation in Kiswahili and Tanzanian cultures.

Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson said it was Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to monitor such issues and take appropriate actions if needed.

She also warned MPs to be careful as some adverts were fake and aimed at tarnishing images of some firms for business competition reasons.