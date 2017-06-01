Tanzania: Mwijage Steps Into Prof Muhongo's Shoes

Dodoma — Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Charles Mwijage is tabling the budget for the Ministry of Energy and Minerals as the docket is vacant following sacking of Prof Sospeter Muhongo. Prof Sospeter Muhongo was sacked effectively from May 24 this year.

The two paragraph statement released by Chief Secretary John Kijazi indicated that Prof Muhongo's position will be filled later. Prof Muhongo's sacking happened, following a report from a team that President Magufuli formed to probe the amount of gold and copper concentrate in mineral sands. The minister was implicated.

"The minister is my friend but I want him to reconsider his position," President Magufuli had said.