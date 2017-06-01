Tanzania: Stakeholders in Darkness As Govt Declares New Tax System

Photo: Daily News

President John Magufuli and Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Dar es Salaam — Stakeholders are in the dark as the government today is announcing a new tax system.

According to a statement circulated yesterday, President John Magufuli was set to launch the new tax system today.

Speaking to The Citizen, a number of stakeholders said they were yet to get a space in airing their views on the envisaged tax reforms or any new tax system which is going to be announced by the President, Dr Magufuli.

One of them, a senior researcher for Repoa, Dr Abel Kinyondo said that he was not certain about the kind of tax system that will be announced, but as far as he knew almost a year ago the government had committed a foreign consultant for priding advisory services to the government for instituting the new tax system.

"The government can use his powers to make decisions on taxation system. However, if it involves legal changes the decisions must be debated by the Parliament. But if such decisions ended up as policies or directives can be imposed by the head of the State," said Dr Kinyondo.

On the contrary, an independent business consultant Dr Donathan Olomi said that there was still a missing in terms of non-involvement of stakeholders in the dialogue of the tax system, because views of stakeholders about such important issue was important in order to pre-empt unnecessary conflicts that may arise during implementation.

"Whether it is a legal decision or otherwise there is a necessity for active involvement of stakeholders in the formulation of such a new tax system, because the intended objectives might not be realized, causing total failure," said Dr Olomi.

The executive director of Tanzana Private Sector Foundation, Godfrey Simbeye said that although the President had promised to improve business environment through Public Public-Partnership but the issue of new tax system was yet to be clearly shared.

He said stakeholders were anxiously waiting for such new tax system with hope for further improvement of business environment.

When President Magufuli came to power in November 2015 waged a war against corruption with strong crusade for tax collection, but the government ended up in failing to fill the gaps in tax collections as actual disbursements of budgeted funds up to March this year stood at one third of the budgeted funds in almost all major sectors.