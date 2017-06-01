1 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: All Ears On Energy Ministry Budget Today

By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — The budget of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals is expected to be tabled today after skipping it in the previous week following controversies that remained it without minister.

Prof Sospeter Muhongo who was the minister in the docket was sacked last Wednesday after the first Presidential committee presented its report that discovered discrepancies in ratios of gold, copper and other minerals in mineral sand which was being investigated after export ban.

The ministry has remained with only deputy Dr Medard Kalemani. It's not clear who will table the budget even as the estimates may experience a heated debate on some aspects due to the recent developments.

Absence of minister

Members of Parliament may rise questions over absence of minister who is supposed to implement policies and changes to be approved by the National Assembly.

"This is one of the key ministries which have sensitive issues and as lawmakers we will advise the government on them. Unfortunately, there is a leadership vacuum due to absence of the minister who will supervise the budget implementation," said Mr Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero-Chadema).

Mineral concentrates

The debate on metallic mineral concentrates is expected to rock the House as President John Magufuli extended the export ban as proposed by his first committee.

Much as most of the MPs support protection of the resources, there are others - especially from the opposition - who think the approach used aims at political popularity as the decision is contrary to contracts signed between the government and the mining companies.

The MPs were divided during the Foreign Affairs budget as they diverted its debate to the mineral sands.

