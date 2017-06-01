Tanzania: Zanzibar Current Account Registers 85 Billion/ - Surplus

Zanzibar current account registered surplus of 40.8 million US dollars in March this year compared to a deficit of 57.2 million US dollars same period a year before largely due to decrease in imports.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review, the total value of goods and services exported amounted to 180.5 million US dollars in the year ending March, a decline of 5.1 per cent of from the corresponding period last year.

Goods export declined by 51.2 per cent from March 2016 levels, to a large extent as a result of lower cloves exports. Specifically, cloves exports amounted to 2,300 tonnes, fetching 17.9 million US dollars at an average price of 7,773 US dollars per tonne. The average export price was lower in the year ending March 2017 compared to the price 8,060.7 US dollars per tonne last year.

Similarly, in the year ending March, services account recorded a surplus of 97.7 million US dollars, up from a surplus of 70 million US dollars in the year ending March last year.

The improvement was largely accounted for by receipts from tourism. Total value of imports decreased from 211.0 million US dollars in year ending March last year to 118.3 million US dollars this year.

Capital goods declined by a significant magnitude from 112.6 million US dollars to 41.7 million US dollars. The decline mostly was observed in imports of transport equipment, and building and construction materials; particularly cement.