Tanzania: It Was Throwback to 2010/11 Fixture

The Premier League eventually climaxed on May 20 with its fierce two-horse run making a throwback to the 2010-2011season.

Young Africans, who sealed a championship hat-trick, banked on superior goal difference to win the silverware over their closest pursuers and rivals Simba, after both teams finished the 30 round league with 68 points.

Also added dimension to the success of this year's league was the race for a golden boot which revisited the 2014/15 season with Simon Msuva at the helm.

In general this year's league was fiercely contested in both title race and relegation fight, and everything had to be settled at the very last minute. JKT Ruvu, Toto African and African Lyon were unfortunate candidates in the race to stay in premiership.

The winners, Yanga retained the trophy after carving 68 points, netting 53 goals for and allowing 13 goals behind their net. It was 'mathematically' unlucky finish for Simba who looked favourite to win the title, the Msimbazi Street Boys also finished with 68 points, but they were let down by inferior goal difference.

Simba managed to score 50 goals for and 17 goals against to end with 33 Goal difference (GD). Like the 2010/11 season, Yanga and Simba had a shoulder to shoulder race to the silverware, they both finished with 49 points, but the former won the championship on superior goal difference.

In that season, Yanga had netted 32 goals for and 7 goals against while Simba had pumped in 40 goals while allowing 17 goals behind their net. In the same season, Azam finished third with 43 points while Mtibwa came fourth after carving 36 points.

This year was arguably the toughest season for Yanga as the team had to wait until the last minutes as opposed to the last season when the team had a solo run to the championship.

They finished it with 73 unassailable points, 9 points above their then close challengers Azam who finished the runners up with 64 points. It was also a season of goal galore for Yanga after they won 22 matches, drew in 7 others while losing only once.

They scored 70 goals while conceding 20 goals to end with 50 goal difference. Things didn't go well for the last season's runners up Azam FC, who this season finished at the fourth position behind Kagera Sugar, Simba and winners Young Africans.

It is evident that the absence of the team's talisman, Kipre Tchetche who netted 11 goals last season, might have hurt the team's scoring machinery.

It seems Simba who had the best defence last year after conceding only 17 goals, could repeat the feat even this season and the team almost maintained it at the end of the first round when had conceded only 6 goals. It seems the turn round came after their defence pillar, Method Mwanjali sustained injury in their match against Azam.

From six, Simba finished the league with 17 conceded goals. This means Simba conceded 11 more goals after Mwanjali injury. Between the tight defending and poor marksmanship stands the inferior number of goals the top scorers converted in the whole league.

The season's top scorers Simon Msuva and Ruvu Shooting's Abdulrahman Mussa have each netted 14 goals, which is seven goal-shy of the last year's record.

This year's race for the golden boot missed several players who last year dominated the race for golden boot. Last year top scorers Donald Ngoma who netted 17 goals, Elias Maguri and Jeremiah Juma who each pumped in 14 goals, Kipre Tcheche who carved 11 and John Bocco with 10 ten goals were not on limelight this season.