Tanzania: Students Given Dose On Quality Goods, Services

As part of its public awareness campaigns in institutions of higher learning, Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has enlightened the Mzumbe University community in Morogoro Region on the importance of quality goods and services.

The standards watchdog has expressed optimism that the students and staff would subsequently pass on the knowledge to other community members.

So far, the bureau has conducted the exercise at the Ardhi University (ARU), the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) in Dar es Salaam, Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) in Mwanza as well as the College of Business Education (CBE) campuses in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

Speaking during one of the training sessions, TBS's Marketing Officer, Ms Debora Haule, said the initiative was a sustainable strategy for coaching students in higher learning institutions.

"We believe that through the training, the students will acquire knowledge which they will share with producers and users of products and services on the importance of adhering to required standards," she explained. The official said the students will act as ambassadors of encouraging members of the public to purchase products which meet local and international standards.

She remarked further: "Apart from the campaign in universities, we also conduct public awareness campaign through seminars, community radios, leaflets and other means. We apply all avenues to reach as many members of the public as we can."

Ms Haule explained that the watchdog was in the process of seeking permits to visit more universities in Northern and Eastern Tanzania as part of the mission.