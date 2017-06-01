1 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Doctors in Course Amid Soaring Accidents Scare

Photo: Daily News
The ill-fated bus in which 35 pupils were killed on Saturday morning being pulled out of the ravine in Karatu.
By Abela Msikula

ABOUT 150 surgeons from across the world started the fifth annual Orthopaedic Trauma Course at Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institution (MOI) in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The focus of the four-day course is to impart practical knowledge on the management of musculoskeletal trauma, according to a statement released by MOI.

It was noted that the course utilised a combination of case-based work and hands-on skill sessions by both orthopaedic and plastic surgeons who teach core principles in fracture management and soft-tissue reconstruction.

"This year's course covers module on upper extremity, pelvis and acetabulum pathway, and deformity.

Hands-on surgical exposure to these procedures is the main focus of the course using cadaver labs as well as case-based discussions of the attendee's submitted cases," part of the statement reads.

