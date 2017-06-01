Tanzania: Heavy Penalties Await Cheaters On Weighing Scales

Mwanza — Weights and Measurements Agency (WMA) has imposed heavy fines for tampering weighing scales by between six and thousand times.

The Agency said the fines has been increased from 50,000/- to between 300,000/- and 50m/- in a bid to stop cheaters from stealing from farmers--especially cotton ones. Mwanza's WMA Manager, Mr Hemed Kipengile told the 'Daily News' that those caught and voluntary admitting tampering with scales would be fined between 100,000/ to 20m/-.

"The objective here is to protect consumers to get his or her dues from correct weighing measures," Mr Kipengile said.

On other hand those maintained their innocence while they are guilty would be prosecuted according to the laws of the land and are subjected to a fine of between 0.3m/- and 50m/- or three years imprisonment or both.

The agency increased the amount of fine after the previous being too low warranting cheaters to continue with their uncivilised practice, since they can easily pay penalties.