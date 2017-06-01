Tanzania: More LGAs Connected to Tanzania Inter-bank Settlement System

Payment system through Tanzania Inter-bank Settlement System (TISS) has continued to improve day after day with many more authorities linked to the system.

The Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango said in Parliament on Tuesday that 48 local government authorities have been linked with TISS as the government continues to improve the payment system.

Tabling budget estimates for his ministry for the 2017/18 financial year, Dr Mpango said the authorities are in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya Songwe, Arusha Dodoma Tanga and Morogoro regions. TISS is the country's payments settlement system that processes high value and time sensitive payments on real time basis.

The system facilitates settlement of interbank fund transfers, cheques and electronic funds transfer clearing obligations, payment card switch balances and money market transactions. The system is owned and operated by the Bank of Tanzania.

The minister said Electronic funds transfer (EFT) system has been linked to salary payment for staff of ministries of Finance and Planning, Health Community Development Gender, Elderly and Children, Education and Science and Technology. He said the linking of these payment systems had enhanced efficiency in government payment and cut on the costs for bank's services.

Electronic funds transfer (EFT) is the electronic transfer of money from one bank account to another, either within a single financial institution or across multiple institutions, via computer- based systems, without the direct intervention of bank staff.

According to information from the Bank of Tanzania, EFT system processes low value bulk payment such as salaries, dividends and pension funds. He said the government continues to sponsor long-term training for 77 employees from Accountancy, procurement and IT from ministries, government directorates, and local government authorities.

The government also provides training for 928 employees of accountancy of preparing accounting books to the international accrual accounting standards of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

IPSAS are a set of accounting standards issued by the IPSAS Board for use by public sector entities around the world in the preparation of financial statements.