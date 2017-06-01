1 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt to Reorganise Fertiliser Production Chain

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Conrad Mwanawashe

Government is planning to reorganise the fertiliser production chain with a view to ensuring sufficient product throughout the season.

Buoyed by the success of the Special Maize programme, commonly known as Command Agriculture, Government has extended the concept to other products such as wheat and soya beans and this is expected to push demand on an upward trend.

Already, an acute shortage of fertiliser is predicted following failure by producers to get enough foreign currency to import raw materials. As a result of the foreign currency shortages external suppliers are holding on to stock and only releasing product after paying suppliers.

In light of this continuous rising demand and external factors affecting the fertiliser industry, Government is considering a fertiliser production chain strategy to plug any loopholes for shortages.

"There is need for a long term strategy aimed at reorganising the fertiliser production chain by drawing on lessons from friendly countries like Belarus, People's Republic of China and India, among other," Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

VP Mnangagwa was presenting a paper Command Agriculture in Zimbabwe: Myths, Lessons and Future recently. He was drawing lessons from the 2016 /17 Command Agriculture Season.

"The future lies in us enhancing our capacity to manufacture our own fertilizers and exploit trade agreements between our companies and friendly countries ready to cooperate with us," said VP Mnangagwa.

The country's sole producer of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, Sable Chemical Industries Limited is expecting to produce about 240 000 tonnes by the 2018 /19 agricultural season.

Sable Chemicals is a fertiliser manufacturing company mainly producing ammonium nitrate (fertiliser and explosive grades) and other products which include ammonia, nitric acid, oxygen (liquid and gas), 83 percent AN solution De-ionised water.

Other lessons VP Mnangagwa flagged include making universities into centres of excellence for agricultural innovation and research and development and act as incubation centres for research projects before handing them over for mass production and commercialisation.

Zimbabwe

'Province's Youths Ready to Host President Mugabe'

All is set for President Mugabe's first provincial interactive meeting with youths in Mashonaland East Province… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.