Kenya Up Four Places in Latest FIFA Rankings

Kenya has moved up four places in latest global football rankings released by Fifa on Thursday.

Harambee Stars are now placed in position 74, up from last month's 78th place.

The country moves to 16th place in the continent and second to neighbours Uganda in the East African region.

Stanley Okumbi's charges are currently in camp preparing for their Group 'F' 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Sierra Leone on June 10. The Leone Stars are ranked 31st on the continent and 113 in the world.

In the larger CECAFA region, Tanzania dropped three places from position 135 to 138 in the world, while Ethiopia, who are in the same group as Kenya in the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers, move down from 124th place to position 125.

There was a massive drop by Rwanda from position 118 to 128, as Burundi also dropped seven positions down to 148 from 141 last month.

Brazil remains in top place in the world followed by Argentina and Germany respectively with Chile and Colombia completing the best five. In Africa, Egypt leads the way at position 20 globally.

Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria and DRC Congo follow in that order to complete the top five nations in Africa.