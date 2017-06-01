1 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Up Four Places in Latest FIFA Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenya has moved up four places in latest global football rankings released by Fifa on Thursday.

Harambee Stars are now placed in position 74, up from last month's 78th place.

The country moves to 16th place in the continent and second to neighbours Uganda in the East African region.

Stanley Okumbi's charges are currently in camp preparing for their Group 'F' 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Sierra Leone on June 10. The Leone Stars are ranked 31st on the continent and 113 in the world.

In the larger CECAFA region, Tanzania dropped three places from position 135 to 138 in the world, while Ethiopia, who are in the same group as Kenya in the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers, move down from 124th place to position 125.

There was a massive drop by Rwanda from position 118 to 128, as Burundi also dropped seven positions down to 148 from 141 last month.

Brazil remains in top place in the world followed by Argentina and Germany respectively with Chile and Colombia completing the best five. In Africa, Egypt leads the way at position 20 globally.

Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria and DRC Congo follow in that order to complete the top five nations in Africa.

Kenya

Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Abduct 2 Teachers

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have burned down a school and abducted two teachers in an overnight attack in Fafi,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.