Brian Chiringa was the biggest winner at the African Full Contact Karate Organisation tournament at Thokoza Auditorium in Katlehong, South Africa, at the weekend.Chiringa was crowned champion in the open category, the Under-80 kg to bring home gold. The other medals came from shehan John Moses who came fourth in the men's open category while Trevor Makwavarara brought home a silver medal in the Under-70 kg section.

There were however, some fighters who did well despite not bringing home some medals and they included Tinotenda Mudhokwani, John Magada and Godknows Chidagu who finished in the quarter-finals of their respective categories.

The annual event is organised by African Full Contact Karate Organisation (AFCKO). Five countries from Africa, including Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Nigeria and Lesotho, had athletes who took part in the tournament that saw Zimbabwe claim three medals.

This was the fourth edition of the tournament which has been held at the same venue every year. After the event Sensei Thulani Sibisi, from Katlehong Dojo, said the purpose of the tournament is to help those karatekas who are struggling financially.

"We want them to get a taste of high-level tournaments. We understand that they like to compete with the best karatekas from outside the country, but cannot attend due to financial issues.

"So we have decided to bring international full-contact style stars to their own township. Competing with international karatekas helps local karatekas to improve their fighting skills because they learn from the best," said Sibisi.