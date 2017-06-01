Namibia: Balance Sport With Education - Shiyuka

Maintaining good grades is just as important as succeeding on the field of play, says Frank Fredericks Foundation trustee Amos Shiyuka.

That's the advice he gave to the latest recipients of the FFF scholarships in Windhoek on Wednesday. Five talented athletes, including Rio Paralympic Games double silver medallist Johannes Nambala, were awarded the scholarships, which are collectively valued at N$235 000.

Aspiring golfer Gabriel Shikodi got a N$25 000 scholarship, which is the third consecutive year that the foundation has invested in him.

Also, sprinting sensation Sade de Sousa, fellow upcoming track specialist Ivan Geldenhuys and field athlete Natalie Louw received N$20 000 scholarships each.

"A sport career has a short lifespan. There's no point in excelling in sport and your education is falling behind.

"Some of us were sports people as well, but made sure we did not neglect our education, and now we are falling back on that.

"Our quest is to assist those who work hard on and off the field. So, focus on your schoolwork, just like you push yourself during sport. It's something to fall back on," Shiyuka, a former Brave Warriors vice captain, stated.

Additionally, three student athletes, namely Teopolina Shidolo, Lutz van Wyk and Werner Amupolo from the Babylon and One Nation informal settlements were also awarded scholarships to the value of N$5 000 each after their participation in the Athletics for a Better World Project, which was run over the past two years on the outskirts of Windhoek.

The FFF runs the project with the support of Wärtsilä, in conjunction with the Finnish non-governmental organisation Crisis Management Initiative (CMI).

"It's a drop in the ocean, but it can make a difference. If more corporates or individuals can get involved in supporting sports, then we can grow super athletes and great ambassadors for the country," Shiyuka noted.

"Every time you hear our anthem being played in stadiums abroad when our athletes win, it adds value to the country. We are proud of you. Keep working hard."

Meanwhile, Nambala was overjoyed at receiving N$150 000 to help him prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

"When I finished second to win the silver medal in the 100m final in Rio, the first person who came to congratulate me was Frank Fredericks. He said he'd do something for me, and this is the something," said a beaming Nambala.

"I'm very happy and thankful for what the Frank Fredericks Foundation is doing for us. This is something that will change my life a lot. I will keep training hard and keep bringing good results to our country," he added.