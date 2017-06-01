Nigeria: Three Kidnappers Arrested Over Abduction of 6 Students

Lagos — Detectives attached to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested three notorious criminals for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of six students at Igbonla area of Epe, Lagos.

Those arrested were identified as Egelu Endurance aka Jubby, 25, Stanley Yomi Irabomini aka Powei, 25, and Bentel Endurance, 24.

The three, according to a source, hail from Ovia South LGA, Edo State.

The suspects were allegedly arrested in Benin, the Edo State capital, where they had gone to see one of their colleagues who was injured and was being treated by a traditional healer.

A combined team of soldiers and police officers had allegedly engaged suspects in a bloody shootout at Ode Omi waterway in Ogun State last weekend when nine policemen sustained severe injuries and over 20 militants killed. The gang members were said to have suffered heavy casualty, and the colleague that the trio of Egelu Endurance, Stanley Yomi and Bentel Endurance went to see when they were arrested is believed to have been among the injured.

A police source said that the suspects were picked up about 4pm yesterday.

It was gathered that their arrest was sequel to the deployment of a Special unit from the IRT by IGP Ibrahim Idris after the news of the kidnapping of the students went viral last Thursday. The abducted students were identified as Yusuf Farouk, Ramon Isiaka, Pelumi Philips, Peter Jonas, Adebanjo George and Judah Agbaosi. They were whisked away from their hostels - Yellow and Green houses - last Thursday morning by gunmen clad in military uniform.

The force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, who confirmed the arrest, said all the three suspects had confessed to how they participated in various abductions of prominent personalities in Lagos and Ogun State.

He said that they admitted being involved in the kidnapping of the Oniba of Iba and the kidnapping of the three Turkish School girls, and assured that serious efforts to arrest remaining gang members and rescue of the school children were in progress.