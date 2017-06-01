1 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Son Connives With Gang Members to Abduct Father

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — A 20-year-old Ibrahim Babatunde who conspired with other members of his gang to kidnap his own father, Alhaji Aliyu Babatunde, was paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr. Abiodun Odude, at the state police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan yesterday.

The incident occurred on May 17, 2017 in Igbo-ora, in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of the state.

He confessed that he got less than N1m from the ransom collected, even though he said his father never offended him.

The commissioner also paraded a serving soldier, Corporal Sikiru Balogun, and a police inspector, Herbert Mbachu, for allegedly hijacking fuel-laden trucks on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other parts of Ibadan. The suspects were among 38 others paraded yesterday.

He said 17 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, four for kidnapping, nine for truck hijacking, three for cultism, among others.

Nigeria

State Introduces 9 New Regulations to Limit Tobacco Use

As the world marks this year's World No Tobacco Day, Nigeria's Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, has announced nine… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.