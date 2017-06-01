Nigeria: Son Connives With Gang Members to Abduct Father

Ibadan — A 20-year-old Ibrahim Babatunde who conspired with other members of his gang to kidnap his own father, Alhaji Aliyu Babatunde, was paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr. Abiodun Odude, at the state police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan yesterday.

The incident occurred on May 17, 2017 in Igbo-ora, in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of the state.

He confessed that he got less than N1m from the ransom collected, even though he said his father never offended him.

The commissioner also paraded a serving soldier, Corporal Sikiru Balogun, and a police inspector, Herbert Mbachu, for allegedly hijacking fuel-laden trucks on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other parts of Ibadan. The suspects were among 38 others paraded yesterday.

He said 17 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, four for kidnapping, nine for truck hijacking, three for cultism, among others.