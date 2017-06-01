Ongwediva — About 100 students at the International University of Management (IUM) Ongwediva campus were recently prevented from writing their examinations because they have outstanding debts.

Students claim the examination officers informed them to vacate the hall where they were about to write the first semester exams.

Among the affected students are those funded by the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF).

"Some of us have loans that are pending? How are we supposed to settle that amount if our names are on the list of people that are granted loans by the government?"one student questioned.

Other students demanded IUM should refund them the money they have so far paid if it will allow them to write exams.

The students further said the examination officials did not inform them in advance that if they did not pay they would not be allowed write.

"They must let us write and then they can withhold our results. It is not fair that we go home without writing exams. Some of us are part-time students and have put in study leave. Now we have wasted our time to study," lamented another student who requested anonymity.

"This is not fair, we did not come here to play. They are now threatening they will tell security officers to throw us out from here," another said.

Contacted for comment, IUM spokesperson Ameke Nambili said students who are not able to settle the outstanding fees for mid-examinations have been advised to write the supplementary examinations in July to give them an opportunity to settle their outstanding arrears.

She said students who paid their fees accordingly already started with examinations on Monday.

"However, all students with award letters from NSFAF or any other sponsorship letter are allowed to sit for the exams," she said.

Nambili further explained that the fees and payment guidelines are stipulated in the fee structure document, which is given to all students upon registration. The structure is also available on the website and at the reception at all IUM campuses.