Namibia: Regional Councils Admit Financial Stress

GOVERNMENT'S constrained financial condition has created numerous problems for regional councils, making it difficult for them to function efficiently.

This came to light during a consultative meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on economic and public administration at Oshakati on Monday.

The committee met with regional government officials and other stakeholders to gauge their views on whether government's payments for services were problematic, and what should be done to improve the situation.

The consultation follows a motion tabled in the National Assembly in June last year, seeking to address ways of making government payment systems more responsive to businesses, especially SMEs.

The parliamentarians were informed that service providers were sometimes not paid on time, and when paid, were paid only a portion of the amount due to them.

Regional education director Hileni Amukana attributed this situation to the state's current financial situation.

She said service providers were being paid in small instalments because of the difficult financial situation the ministry finds itself in.

Luckily, she said, service providers have demonstrated an understanding of the situation.

One participant asked: "But how do you contract someone to do the job for you when you are unable to pay him?"

The government officials countered that this was a new phenomenon.

"Things were not like this before," said Hildebert Shisaande, an accountant in the regional directorate of arts and culture.

She informed the lawmakers that service providers sometimes submitted incomplete invoices, which are sent back, and this too caused unnecessary delays.

It was also claimed that some payment delays were caused by incompetent officials, who pushed incomplete invoices aside, instead of calling service providers to request missing information, as well as corrupt officials who seek bribes to fast-track some payments over others.

Amukana pointed out that the supervision of project implementation was a challenge, mostly because major capital projects in the region were still supervised from Windhoek.

There was consensus among participants to a statement by parliamentarian Mike Kavekotora that payments would be achieved much faster in a decentralised system.

"In a centralised system, there are too many layers of authority," he noted.

The parliamentary committee comprises Heather Sibungo (chairperson), Hamunyera Hambyuka, Mike Kavekotora and Liina Namupala.

After Oshana, the committee will have consultation meetings in the Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West and Oshikoto regions.

According to Hambyuka, other committee members were busy with similar consultations in the southern and central regions.