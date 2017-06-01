1 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: APs Dismisses 20 Workers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nomhle Kangootui

Africa Personnel Services (APS) fired 20 workers on Tuesday for allegedly fraudulently claiming overtime payments.

APS managing director Robert de Villiers confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that they had dismissed the workers.

"They stole from the company by claiming pay for hours they did not work. We have been monitoring them for the past six months. We are working closely with the union, who asked us not to open criminal charges against them," De Villiers said.

The Trade Union Congress of Namibia's president Paulus Hango, yesterday said he knew nothing about the matter, but would look into it.

A spokesperson of the dismissed workers said they only claimed for days they had worked, and that their dismissal was unfair.

"The only issue here is that this company has a history of firing workers if they start questioning issues.

"We were called in one by one on Tuesday, and told that our services were no longer needed. We appeal to government to intervene because these people are giving us a raw deal," the worker stated.

He added that as much as they want to challenge their dismisals, it is difficult to do so as most of the workers are not members of any union.

Namibia

Poachers Testify About Killing of Accomplice

THE trial of an Okahandja area farmer accused of having murdered a poacher in January last year is due to continue in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.