Africa Personnel Services (APS) fired 20 workers on Tuesday for allegedly fraudulently claiming overtime payments.

APS managing director Robert de Villiers confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that they had dismissed the workers.

"They stole from the company by claiming pay for hours they did not work. We have been monitoring them for the past six months. We are working closely with the union, who asked us not to open criminal charges against them," De Villiers said.

The Trade Union Congress of Namibia's president Paulus Hango, yesterday said he knew nothing about the matter, but would look into it.

A spokesperson of the dismissed workers said they only claimed for days they had worked, and that their dismissal was unfair.

"The only issue here is that this company has a history of firing workers if they start questioning issues.

"We were called in one by one on Tuesday, and told that our services were no longer needed. We appeal to government to intervene because these people are giving us a raw deal," the worker stated.

He added that as much as they want to challenge their dismisals, it is difficult to do so as most of the workers are not members of any union.