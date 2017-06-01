Namibia: Man Dies After Mob Justice

An Oshakati man succumbed to the injuries he sustained after a mob beat him for allegedly robbing a woman at the Oneshila location on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said 38-year-old Fillemon Petrus died in the Oshakati State Hospital due to head injuries.

"It is alleged that Petrus, who had pending criminal cases at Oshakati, grabbed a cellphone from a woman, who screamed for help. A mob from the street then assaulted Petrus until he was rescued by police officers, but he died hours later in hospital," Kanguatjivi explained.

He said a case of murder was registered, but no one had been arrested in connection with Paulus' death.

On Tuesday around 02h00, police at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region found 51-year-old Vorst Jan Aldriaan dead in his vehicle.

"We suspect no foul play, while an amount of N$11 928 was found in the vehicle. However, police investigations into the matter continue," Kanguatjivi said.

A 48-year-old suspect was arrested at Road Hart premises at Ondangwa for allegedly attacking his colleague with a panga.

Kanguatjivi said the victim, identified as 70-year-old Gert Andries Jacobus Kock, sustained serious cuts on the forehead, left arm and back.

Meanwhile, Johannes Moongela Kalombe (32) was found hanging from a tree at the Onhokolo village at Outapi on Tuesday.

"Kalombe had escaped from the Oshakati State Hospital's TB ward, where he was admitted on Monday. No suicide note was left, and police investigations continue," said Kanguatjivi.

A Swakopmund man is fighting for his life in the Katutura Intermediate Hospital's Intensive Care Unit after he was shot in the head by robbers who broke into his house at Mondesa on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that one suspect entered the victim's flat through an open window, while he and his girlfriend were asleep. The suspect stole a laptop, and two Samsung Note 4s. As the suspect was going out through the window, the man woke up. He grabbed the suspect, and while they were wrestling, another suspect who was waiting outside the flat shot the victim in the head," said Kanguatjivi.

He added that the 29-year-old was rushed to the Swakopmund State Hospital, and transferred to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital on the same day. No arrest has been made, and police are hunting for the suspects.