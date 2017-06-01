Namibia: Airport Contractor Hits Back At Sankwasa

The contractors who worked on the Mpacha Airport at Katima Mulilo have refuted claims by the works deputy minister that they did a shoddy job on the taxiway.

Works deputy minister Sankwasa James Sankwasa said the company did not do a good job when he visited the airport two weeks ago.

He also said government would require an additional N$100 million to repair the taxiway. This is in addition to the N$62 million government paid Candino Mining and Construction owned by Dankie Nkoshi in 2013.

The company allegedly abandoned the project in March this year without doing much, but after having been paid for the work.

Sankwasa said wasting taxpayers' money at a time when government is experiencing a cash crunch was not acceptable, and that the ministry would find another contractor to do the job.

Although Candino Mining and Construction company was initially contracted to work on the runway, the contract was later extended to include some repairwork at the airport.

Speaking to The Namibian on Monday, Nkoshi dismissed the allegations, saying his equipment is in fact still at the site.

He said his company was only contracted to upgrade the airport taxiway to be used on a temporary basis so that the airport could not be closed down.

"Air Namibia was crying that they risked losing N$16 million," he said, adding that their work on the taxiway was completed as per design and specifications of the project engineers, and they were paid for it as they were supposed to, but that the company had been waiting for approval from the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority.

"We recommend that the deputy minister first seeks advice from the project consultants before making comments that will put our company's name in disrepute," he stated.

Works ministry spokesperson Julius Ngweda said although the contractor did what he was supposed to do, it was not up to standard and when the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority visited the site, they could not approve the work.

He said the request was to widen the taxiway so that it can be used as a temporary runway, but the work was substandard.

"The time in which the contractor finished the job was even long, as it was supposed to be six months. They got the contract in 2013, and only finished it this year," he stressed.

Nkoshi attributed the slow pace to rain.