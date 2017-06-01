South Africa: Loftus Expecting 40 000 for Boks v France

Organisers at Loftus Versfeld are expecting around 40 000 spectators to attend the first Test between the Springboks and France on Saturday, June 10.

Capacity at the stadium is 50 000, but the Bulls confirmed to Sport24 on Thursday that they are not expecting a sold out crowd.

Still, a little under 25 000 tickets had already been sold by Thursday morning.

The Bulls were expecting ticket sales to intensify next week in the build-up to the match.

Loftus is the first stop in the three-match series against France.

The second Test will be hosted at Kings Park in Durban (June 17) and the third will take place at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (June 23).

This year's Rugby Championship matches will take place in Port Elizabeth (August 19 v Argentina), Bloemfontein (September 30 v Australia) and Cape Town (October 7 v New Zealand).

Tickets for Loftus start at R200 and can be purchased by logging onto bulls.ticketpro.co.za.

