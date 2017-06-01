Namibia to Attend German Heritage Meeting

Windhoek — The Deputy PS of Education, Arts and Culture, Veno Kauaria, will attend a meeting in Germany themed 'Maintaining and Protecting Cultural Heritage in Germany and Around the World'.

The visit takes place from July 16 to 23 and is part of the Visitors' Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Together with specialist journalists and representatives of government agencies from around the world, Kauaria will be presented with an introduction to the federal system and roles of different actors with a view to maintaining and protecting cultural heritage in Germany and abroad.

The programme will include meetings with representatives of the German Archaeological Institute and the German Commission for Unesco.

The group will also visit world heritage sites and talk with site managers, representatives of Länder governments and experts specializing in environmental protection and the protection of historical monuments.