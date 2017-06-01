South Africa: Cable Theft Was Reason for Train Collision

Signalling cable theft has been identified as the cause of the train collision that took place just before 06:30 on Thursday morning in Elandsfontein, Ekurhuleni, Metrorail acting spokesperson Tony Games has told News24.

Games said in a statement that a Business Express train was en route to Johannesburg from Pretoria and an empty regular Metrorail train was en route to Leralla. It had been parked overnight at Elandsfontein station.

"At the time of the accident, trains were manually authorised between Olifantsfontein and Elandsfontein due to theft of signalling power cables that occurred in the early hours of Thursday," said Games in the statement.

It has been confirmed that there was no power on all four lines from Germiston to Kempton Park, leading to railway lines from particular train stations being suspended until alternative routes have been cleared for use by the technical team.

Over 100 commuters are reported to be injured, with most being taken to different hospitals in surrounding areas for medical treatment.

Inconvenience

One man - who was in the empty train - is confirmed to be dead. It is also alleged that the passenger did not have a ticket.

"We are investigating the reasons why he was on board a train that was not in service. Metrorail Gauteng sincerely regrets the loss of life and conveys its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased," said Games.

Metrorail Gauteng has apologised for the inconvenience caused to its commuters, and put the following interim train arrangements in place for Metrorail passengers:

Trains from Pretoria are turning at Kaalfontein;

Buses are utilised between Kaalfontein and Germiston;

From Johannesburg, trains are turning at Germiston, and;

A shuttle train service is currently running between Leralla and Kaalfontein.

A Prasa task team and technical team is on scene conducting an investigation to determine what lead to the collision.

Jet Park road has been open again, and is traffic flowing.

