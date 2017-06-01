Kenya: Adak Warns Athletes Who Skipped Anti-Doping Seminar

Athletes who missed the anti-doping seminar held in Eldoret on Wednesday may be barred from the national trials for the IAAF World Championships, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has warned.

Speaking in Eldoret, Adak's acting CEO Susan Kamau said that those who missed the seminar risk missing the trials which will be used to select Team Kenya for the London World Championships in August.

"We invited athletes to get some information and training on doping which is now a requirement from the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) before the World Championships in August," said Kamau.

"Those who skipped the event risk being locked out of the trials that will be used to pick the team that will head to the World Championships."

The Director of Anti-Doping Education and Research, Agnes Mandu, revealed that more than 500 athletes have undergone tests, with an estimated 16,000 already sensitised on banned substances.

"Since we came into office, we have tested more than 500 athletes and we have so far educated more than 16,000 sports men and women on banned substances," said Mandu.

The athletes were also asked to register with Anti-Doping Administration and Management Systems (ADAMS) so that they can avoid missing the doping tests when needed.

"As athletes, you need to register with ADAMS so that those who are doing the tests may find you wherever you are."

Elite athletes who attended the seminar include Boston Marathon winners Geoffrey Kirui and Ednah Kiplagat, world 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop and Olympic 3,000 steeplechase gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto.

Others who were present included African 10,000m champion Alice Aprot, four-time world 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi, world 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng among others.

Kiplagat hailed the initiative saying it will help athletes to run clean.

"The seminar is timely. It will guide us when training and at the same time it will help those upcoming in sports to follow the right procedure," said Kiplagat.

Kipruto challenged Adak to organise such seminars on a regular basis to educate upcoming athletes.

"The seminar is good for the athletes since they will know what is good for them when they are training and during the various competitions," Athletics Kenya's athletes' representatives Milcah Chemos said.