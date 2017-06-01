Kenya: Excitement as Second Passenger Train Leaves Mombasa

The second passenger train service on the newly launched standard gauge railway left Miritini station in Mombasa for Nairobi at 9am on Thursday.

Excited passengers arrived at the Miritini station as early as 7.30am where they booked tickets ready for their journey to Nairobi.

The passengers paid Sh700, passed through security checks before they were ushered to a waiting bay at the station.

"We left Mombasa at 9am, we are now in Emali, the seats are comfortable with enough legroom," said a passenger Ibrahim Bocha.

He added that at every station along the railway line, passengers are informed through public address systems where they are.

GOOD TIDINGS

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta joined over a thousand people among them diplomats and senior government officials in the inaugural ride aboard the train christened Madaraka Express.

The President said the inaugural trip signalled the start of good tidings for the transport system in the country.

Mr Bocha further said that upon reaching Tsavo national park, the crew alerted passengers who excitedly got a chance to see wild animals such as elephants and buffaloes along the way.

He added that the crew also apologised for not providing dining services to passengers promising that they would resume in subsequent trips.

During the inaugural trip, the over 1,200 passengers were treated to free meals.

Another passenger Mr Mbatia John said the train ride was exciting, comfortable and secure compared to travelling by buses.

"There are no bumps or potholes, the ride is so smooth and I am not tired at all, there are also police officers on board" said Mr John.