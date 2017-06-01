1 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Patrick Khaemba Cleared to Seek Re-Election

By Gerald Bwisa

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba has been cleared to seek for re-election by the electoral agency.

He was cleared at the Kitale Museum on Thursday.

Speaking after presenting his nomination papers, Mr Khaemba who is contesting on Ford Kenya ticket, said he will continue with his development projects if elected in the August elections.

"We shall continue uniting Kenyans and initiate more development projects in the county just as we have done before," he said Khaemba.

He promised to improve the county referral hospital and bus park if elected.

"We are going to ensure that no shortage of medicine in our Referral hospital," said Khaemba.

The governor and his supporters brought business in Kitale town to a standstill as they celebrated his clearance.

Mr Khaemba retained his deputy Stanley Tarus as his running mate. On Thursday, he was flanked by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Women Representative aspirant Christine Tanguli and a host of MCAs.

