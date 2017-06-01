PUBLIC enterprises minister Leon Jooste and works minister Alpheus !Naruseb clashed recently over whether the Roads Contractor Company should receive a hefty cash injection, or be shut down.

The two ministers have been feuding over the RCC since a recommendation was submitted to Cabinet last December to seriously discuss the company's future, along with that of TransNamib.

In the meantime, the RCC has been fighting to stay afloat after failing to pay staff on time in April, and only managing to pay them in May after the works ministry extended it a N$21 million lifeline to pay salaries.

At the same time, TransNamib's board has taken to purging senior executives, leaving the company operating without four strategic executives, including an acting chief executive after the resignation of Michael Feldmann a month into his acting CEO stint.

The Namibian has seen documents which show that works minister Alpheus !Naruseb led a delegation to meet with President Hage Geingob last month, where he tried to bring decisions over the RCC and TransNamib's futures to a head. The meeting was also attended by Jooste, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and presidential affairs minister Frans Kapofi.

!Naruseb, according to the documents, informed the President that the two parastatals were severely financially stressed, and that their respective conditions had been referred by Cabinet to the committee on treasury, trade and economic development for deliberation, but that no resolution had been reached at that time.

He said the RCC urgently needed an injection of N$300 million to turn it around, and to implement its strategic business plan.

"Although the current state of the company may be attributed to historic poor management practices [...] government also contributed when it instructed the RCC to permanently employ a number of ex-combatants, despite the fact that the RCC is a construction and technical company which only requires a few staff members on its establishment," states the document.

The minister pleaded that the company not be closed down, arguing that foreign companies would come in to dominate the Namibian road-building sector.

!Naruseb refused to confirm the meeting yesterday, only saying that the public would be informed of progress when required.

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste, at the same State House meeting, objected to the proposal of turning around the RCC to the amount of N$300 million, saying such a move would "not be realistic and practically not viable. To recuperate the company, an amount exceeding N$1 billion is required".

The minister argued that the RCC had initially not been intended to be "permanent", but was created for a specific purpose, and was supposed to have been "closed thereafter, upon completion".

It was at that point that President Geingob apparently asked where the N$300 million would come from and what course of action would be best for the country - whether to surrender the sector to foreign companies and joint ventures, or to largely reserve it for Namibian companies.

The President also questioned the existence of the Roads Authority (RA) and the Road Fund Administration (RFA), asking if their mandates could not be carried out by the works ministry instead.

"It is imperative to look at the mandates of the two, and consider a possible amalgamation," states the document.

The RCC and TransNamib issues have been referred to the Cabinet committee on overall policy and priorities for further discussion.

RFA chief Ali Ipinge and RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon both declined to comment on the proposal to merge the two entities. RCC boss Tino !Hanabeb also declined to comment yesterday