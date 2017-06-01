Kenya: Governor Aspirants Turned Away Over Academic Papers

Several gubernatorial aspirants have been turned away by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as they sought to be cleared to contest in the August 8 elections.

Most of the candidates and their running mates were rejected over academic documents.

Taita-Taveta County governorship aspirant Thomas Mwadeghu was not cleared after the names on his running mate's academic certificates failed to match those in his national identity card.

Mr Mwadeghu had selected Richard Tairo as his running mate. IEBC Returning Officer Festus Mucheke said Mr Mwadeghu will be cleared if he brings a sworn affidavit confirming that the names on the certificates and identity card are of the same person.

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Miguna Miguna was also turned away after he presented 2,000 signatures in image form instead of in Excel format.

SIGNATURES

It also emerged that Mr Miguna had changed his running mate. Last week, he picked James Gathungua but was now seeking clearance with Karen Wagenye-Oruko.

In Nakuru, the IEBC suspended the clearing of independent governor aspirant James Mungai when it emerged that a certificate presented by his running mate George Nyaberi is not recognised by the Commission for University Education.

Lamu PNU governor aspirant Eliud Ndung'u Kinuthia was not cleared after his running mate James Matole Tuva failed to submit a degree certificate.

Mr Matole only had a letter of completion and academic transcripts from the university he attended as he is supposed to graduate in June this year.

DEGREE

Returning Officer Mohamed Adan said IEBC rules requires both the governor and his running mate to have the original degree certificates.

Some governors were however cleared by the IEBC.

Taita Taveta County Governor John Mruttu was cleared to seek re-election as an independent candidate.

Mr Hassan Noor Hassan was also cleared to contest Mandera governorship seat on Economic Freedom Party ticket.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi were also cleared to seek re-election in the August elections.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi cleared by IEBC to vie for the Kilifi gubernatorial seat on an ODM ticket