South Africa: Robbers Caught On Video Shooting At Phoenix Security Guard

One person was shot and wounded when group of about 10 heavily armed men robbed a Phoenix wholesaler of an unknown amount of money, a private security company said on Thursday.

The group held up staff and customers before they took money from the store's office and tills, said Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram.

Several employees and patrons were assaulted by the suspects during the robbery.

A security officer who works at the store was overpowered and his firearm was stolen during the robbery, Balram said.

He said the men, who carried shotguns and high calibre rifles, shot at one of their security guards - who had been attending to an unrelated call-out at the business - before fleeing in the direction of KwaMashu in a silver Opel Corsa bakkie.

Shortly after the robbery, a video of the suspects shooting during the robbery surfaced on social media.

In the video, high calibre rifle shots are heard and the men jump into the back of the silver bakkie.

"The officer called for assistance over his two way radio and pursued the suspects toward Duffs Road near Avoca Hills," said Balram, adding that the officer did not sustain any injuries.

A bystander was shot and wounded when the men opened fire randomly from the back of the bakkie while fleeing from a security vehicle.

"Pursuing officers lost the suspects' vehicle in KwaMashu," he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Phoenix police are investigating a case of business robbery.

