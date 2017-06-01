Kenya: Kilifi Governor Kingi Cleared to Defend Seat

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to defend his seat in the August polls.

Mr Kingi was cleared Thursday by the county Returning Officer Nelly Ilongo at the social services offices in Kilifi town.

He was flanked by his running mate Gideon Saburi and Senate aspirant Stewart Madzayo. Kilifi ODM Women Representative aspirant nominee Getrude Mbeyu was also present.

He was cleared in a record five minutes.

On Wednesday during the naming of his running mate, Mr Kingi who is contesting on ODM ticket claimed that there was a plot to block his clearance.

"I have finally been cleared and I am ready to defend my seat. We have seen a letter doing rounds in social media that (Mombasa governor) Ali Joho and I should not be cleared.

"I want to believe that it was just a propaganda but if it's true the letter emanated from State House then we have a problem as a country," said Mr Kingi

He was happy that he had been cleared and announced that the battle for the governor seat had officially started.

"I did not encounter any issues with the IEBC officials. When I presented my papers they went through them and said I was free to contest. I have gone through several tribulations when some people tried to accuse me of corruption and other ills but I thank God all these were mere propaganda," he said.

The governor's entourage, escorted by his supporters, entered Kilifi town where he made several stopovers to address residents.

Other gubernatorial aspirants scheduled to seek IEBC clearance Thursday include Mr Kazungu Kambi of Kadu Asili and Mr Gideon Mung'aro of Jubilee Party.