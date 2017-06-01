1 June 2017

United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

Central Africa: Germany Contributes €25.5 Million to WFP's Emergency Response in Lake Chad Basin

Tagged:

Related Topics

The contribution supports WFP's activities in Nigeria (€10.5 million), Cameroon (€5.6 million), Chad (€4.7 million) and Niger (€4.7 million). The funds are especially timely, as the imminent lean season - the period between harvests - is depleting people's re-sources and intensifying hunger and malnutrition.

More broadly, this support illustrates Germany's generous and continuing response to the UN's call for global, immediate action to address the Lake Chad Basin emergency, Africa's largest humanitarian crisis. Northeast Nigeria, receiving the biggest share of as-sistance, risks tipping into famine.

"When I travelled to the Lake Chad Basin recently, I found a critical humanitarian situa-tion," said Hinrich Thölken, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Germany to the International Organizations in Rome. "A huge number of in-ternally displaced people are in urgent need of food assistance, and WFP is well-placed to deliver quick and effective relief. We are happy to give additional support so WFP can do so."

The German contribution will support WFP's food and cash-based assistance to more than 650,000 internally displaced people and refugees in the four countries. It will also benefit 17,000 young pupils in Niger and Cameroon who are enrolled in WFP's emergen-cy school meals programme. In addition, it will allow 40,000 children under five to re-ceive special fortified foods that fight malnutrition.

"At a time when WFP faces a sizeable funding shortfall in our emergency response across the Lake Chad Basin region, Germany's contribution is extremely welcome news," said Abdou Dieng, head of WFP's Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa. "It will help us reach thousands of the most vulnerable at a time when hunger is increasing with the approaching lean season, when people's stocks are running out before the next har-vest."

Germany, which has consistently remained a key supporter of WFP operations globally, became its second largest donor in 2016. Through their enormous generosity, the people and government of Germany have helped to save lives in many crises, including opera-tions in Syria, as well as to refugees in neighbouring countries, where millions of people rely on WFP assistance every day.

Chad

Habre's Latest Conviction a Justice Milestone - Credit to AU

On April 27, 2017, the Extraordinary African Chambers handed down an appeal ruling upholding the conviction of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 United Nations World Food Programme. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.