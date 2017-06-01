Central Africa: Germany Contributes €25.5 Million to WFP's Emergency Response in Lake Chad Basin

The contribution supports WFP's activities in Nigeria (€10.5 million), Cameroon (€5.6 million), Chad (€4.7 million) and Niger (€4.7 million). The funds are especially timely, as the imminent lean season - the period between harvests - is depleting people's re-sources and intensifying hunger and malnutrition.

More broadly, this support illustrates Germany's generous and continuing response to the UN's call for global, immediate action to address the Lake Chad Basin emergency, Africa's largest humanitarian crisis. Northeast Nigeria, receiving the biggest share of as-sistance, risks tipping into famine.

"When I travelled to the Lake Chad Basin recently, I found a critical humanitarian situa-tion," said Hinrich Thölken, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Germany to the International Organizations in Rome. "A huge number of in-ternally displaced people are in urgent need of food assistance, and WFP is well-placed to deliver quick and effective relief. We are happy to give additional support so WFP can do so."

The German contribution will support WFP's food and cash-based assistance to more than 650,000 internally displaced people and refugees in the four countries. It will also benefit 17,000 young pupils in Niger and Cameroon who are enrolled in WFP's emergen-cy school meals programme. In addition, it will allow 40,000 children under five to re-ceive special fortified foods that fight malnutrition.

"At a time when WFP faces a sizeable funding shortfall in our emergency response across the Lake Chad Basin region, Germany's contribution is extremely welcome news," said Abdou Dieng, head of WFP's Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa. "It will help us reach thousands of the most vulnerable at a time when hunger is increasing with the approaching lean season, when people's stocks are running out before the next har-vest."

Germany, which has consistently remained a key supporter of WFP operations globally, became its second largest donor in 2016. Through their enormous generosity, the people and government of Germany have helped to save lives in many crises, including opera-tions in Syria, as well as to refugees in neighbouring countries, where millions of people rely on WFP assistance every day.