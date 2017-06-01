Kampala — Ugly scenes played out outside the Kyadondo East by-election nomination venue as an Independent candidate and his supporters moved to beat a senior leader of Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, accusing him of working to deny the candidate the party's ticket.

Shortly after he was nominated, Mr Nkunyingi Muwada, a lawyer, confronted FDC secretary general Nandala Mafabi who, together with some FDC leaders, were waiting for the arrival of Mr Apollo Kantinti, the FDC candidate.

Smiling with his arms crossed, Mr Mafabi looked on as Mr Muwada, cheered on by his supporters, accused him before journalists and Electoral Commission (EC) officials of nepotism, sectarianism and myopic leadership.

"Nandala Mafabi, the secretary general of FDC we have a lot of discontent with his methods of work, he only favours a few people with total disregard of the party. We are protesting the decision of Nandala Mafabi to sign the party card for someone related to him in one way or the other," Mr Muwada said. Mr Muwada vowed to do anything in his power to see that Mr Mafabi doesn't become the FDC president.

FDC is slated to hold party elections in November with Mr Mafabi expected to contest for the party presidency.

"I am not the one to give him the card because it is the people of Kyadondo who chose Kantinti as their candidate. If you are a leader, how do you abuse the secretary general who is the custodian of the law and I have done everything within the law," Mr Mafabi said before Mr Muwada and his supporters moved to beat him up.

He (Muwada) had returned to his waiting car only to jump out shortly after and charge at Mr Mafabi standing beside his car. Some of the FDC supporters waiting with Mr Mafabi attempted to stop Mr Muwada and his supporters but they were overpowered.

Muwada's supporters pushed Mr Mafabi and about three men shielding him before Police and other FDC supporters intervened and chased Mr Muwada and his supporters away.

Yesterday's public incident, was a culmination of a confrontation on Tuesday in which Muwada and his supporters attempted to beat up Mr Mafabi during the party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that deliberated on the party's candidate for Kyadondo East.

The stormy meeting that started shortly after 8am and ended after 10pm had sought to field a joint opposition candidate for the Kyadondo East race.

Singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known by his stage name as Bobi Wine and Mr Muwada had been invited to the meeting together with Mr Kantinti. However, Mr Kyagulanyi according to sources who attended the meeting declined to have any discussions except for the other aspirants and FDC party to quit the race and support him as an Independent candidate.

Candidates

The candidates who start campaigns on June 2, include ruling NRM's William Sitenda Sebalu, Mr Muwada (Independent), Mr Kyagulanyi(Independent), Mr Kantinti (FDC), Ms Lilian Babirye (Democratic Party) and Mr Sowedi Kayongo Male (Independent).