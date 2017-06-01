Kenya: 'Green Commandos' Go on the Rampage

Giants Kakamega High hammered Mahira Secondary 5-0 in boy's football as the Kakamega County Secondary Schools Term Two B Games started at Malava Secondary on Wednesday.

Defending champions Kakamega, who are popularly known as "Green Commandos", capitalised on a goalmouth melee to snatch the opener through Jackson Odhiambo 10 minutes into this Pool C preliminary encounter.

Efforts by Mahira strikers Francis Wafula and Javan Nyongesa to equalise were time and again frustrated by their opponent's led by their defensive kingpin James Ogachi.

Green Commandos then exploded towards the end of the first half with four quick-fire goals through Odhiambo in the 33rd minute, James Ogachi, Castro Bandi and Oguk.

"We now want to sustain the winning momentum," said a satisfied Kakamega coach Brenden Mwinamo.

Mahira tactician Peter Museve said his boys put up a good fight despite the heavy loss.

"The attacks by my strikers were good, they just could not put the ball into the net. Perhaps in our next game will be better," he said.

In a Pool D encounter, Lubinu Secondary stunned fancied Musingu Secondary 2-1. In the girl's category, Mwira Secondary defeated Ikomero Secondary 3-0 in their Pool "C" opening match.

In the boys' volleyball matches, Kogo Secondary stopped Mwitoti Secondary 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-19) in a Pool B encounter while Musingu saw off Manyala 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16) in a Pool A tie.