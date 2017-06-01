1 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Up Four Places in FIFA Rankings

Kenya senior soccer team
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Despite not playing any friendly match in the month of May, the national football team Harambee Stars has climbed up four places in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday to sit 74th globally.

With 463 points, this is the second best rise for Kenya in nine years after occupying the 68th position in December 2008 when Harambee Stars was under the leadership of Francis Kimanzi who is now the head coach of Mathare United.

Kenya had moved up massive 10 places in April to 78th thanks to their 1-1 draw against neighbors Uganda and 2-1 win over DR Congo in friendlies.

Kenya were set to face Angola in a friendly match but was cancelled at the request of the Angolans and now the Stanley Okumbi side will turn attention to the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier away to 113th ranked Sierra Leone June 10.

In the African continent, Kenya is ranked 17th, three places below Uganda who climbed one place up to sit 71st in the world and continue bossing lead the CECAFA region.

African champions Cameroon sit 32nd globally and third in the continent behind leaders Egypt who are 20th in the world, Senegal are second and 27th worldwide, Nigeria fourth and 38th globally while DR Congo closes the top five in the African standings in 39th place globally.

@alexisaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who commands over eight years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication and Journalism from Moi University. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

