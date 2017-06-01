Kenya: Mudibo Elected to World Table Tennis Post

Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo has been elected to the Board of Directors (BOD) of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

He was elected during the sports body's Annual General Meeting in Dusseldorf, Germany on Wednesday.

Mudibo, who is also the Vice President, of the Eastern Region of ITTF Africa, will join 31 others across the globe in the board which is the decision making arm of ITTF.

His election is a first for the country.

Mudibo, who is eyeing the NOC-K Secretary General post, becomes one of the eight African representatives in the board and one of the three new members that have joined the board.

The others include Yusuf Joe Carrim (South Africa) and Abdelrahman El Sallawi (Sudan).

African representatives re-elected into the board were Oladapo Oladapo (Nigeria), Monqid El Hajji (Morocco), Ha Shun Hao Thyn Voon (Maurititius), Balla Lo (Senegal), and Thomas Kiggundu (Uganda).

During the AGM, Germany's Thomas Weikert was elected as ITTF President. The Executive Committee announced that all elected officials would serve for a period of four years.

The elections also saw two newcomers, Olympic gold medallist and World champion with Ryu Seungmin from South Korea and Sweden's Jörgen Persson join the new office.