Kenya Teams Ready for Regional U-16 Basketball Tourney

Upper Hill School's Paul Otieno is expected to lead Kenya boys' team in the Fiba-Africa Zone Five Under-16 Championships slated for KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa from Thursday to Saturday.

Kenya face Egypt on Thursday. Otieno arrived in Mombasa Wednesday morning after the Kenya Basketball Federation finally secured his release from School.

Also expected to join Kenya U-16 girls team Thursday morning are St Brigit's Kiminini Secondary School duo of Lyne Vanessa and Judith Wanjiru, who have been included in the team at the last minute to replace underage players.

An elated Kenya coach Everlyne Kedogo said the arrival of the trio would be a big boost for the team that had been depleted after a majority of players who had been in residential training in Mombasa were denied registration for being well below the age limit.

"I'm now happy that we have a formidable team and I can promise victory as we make our maiden appearance in this age-group competition," Kedogo said.

Event organiser Steve Nyakina said the full draws would be done after all teams had arrived for the championships.

By press time, only Egypt, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Kenya were already in Mombasa for the championships while Uganda and Tanzania had not confirmed their participation.

"We have not heard anything from Uganda and Tanzania and would give them until Thursday evening before we can release the full program for the championships," Nyakina said.