Kenya: Mitch Ocholla to Be Named Nakuru Coach

Strathmore Leos rugby coach Mitch Ocholla is on the verge of crossing over to Nakuru RFC, Nation Sport understands.

Ocholla has already served notice to the institutional club and is expected to travel to Nakuru to finalise the deal in the next few days.

"It is not yet official but it is true that I am on the process of reaching an agreement to take over at Nakuru," Ocholla told Nation Sport on Thursday.

"I should be done clearing with their (Strathmore) Human Resource Department in the next few days."

Ocholla, who has an illustrious career as both player and coach, said taking over the reins at Nakuru would be an exciting venture.

"We are still in talking terms and hopefully everything will be sorted out in the next few days. Nakuru has a rich rugby history, great players and it would be an honour to be part of all that," he added.

Ocholla is set to take over from Enos Otieno, who took charge of the team during the 2016/17 Kenya Cup season after head coach Dominque Habimana's contract ended in April 2016. Otieno's position will be made clear once Ocholla's appointment is made official.

The 2013 and 2014 Kenya Cup winners finished a disappointing seventh in the just concluded season, missing out on the play-offs. Ocholla is confident of returning 'Wanyore' to their glory days.

"What I see in Nakuru is they want to get back where they were and better their structures as well as improve on their age grade," added Ochola.

"My reasons for leaving Strathmore are purely on career development and I take joy in what I achieved at the institution."

Ocholla started his rugby career at Lenana School between 1993 and 1996 before he was appointed coach of the school in 1997.

He then joined the Impala Under-19 side where he won his first title. His impressive CV saw Leos snap him up in 2005.

He led the team to the Mwamba Cup and Eric Shirley Shield titles in 2007 and in the same year, Leos were promoted to the Kenya Cup.

In 2009, the students won the National Sevens Circuit and three years later, made it to their first Kenya Cup final where they lost to Kenya Harlequin.

His other honours include leading the club to seven Nakuru 10s titles and four East African University rugby sevens titles. He is instrumental for moulding the likes of Billy 'The Kid' Odhiambo and Philip Wamae.

He was appointed Kenya Sevens team coach in 2011 and also coached the 15s side briefly. Ocholla has level 1 and 2 training from the International Rugby Board (IRB).