Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto May Be Crowned Provincial Champion Thursday

Luanda — The senior women's handball team of 1º de Agosto may retain this Thursday the title of provincial champion, when they face Petro de Luanda in the second game of the playoff, being played at the best of three matches.

1º de Agosto beat on Tuesday their opponent by 25-21 in the first game of the playoff, which allows them to get closer to retaining the title.

According to Petro's technical team, the idea is to force the third game and fight for the conquest of the title in last match of the final of the provincial handball championship.