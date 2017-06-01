1 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saka Wins Maiden Vat Wonder Goal Award

By Orkula Shaagee

Ayo Saka's 39th minute goal for Rivers United has been voted the VAT Wonder Goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 20.

Saka beat stiff challenge from Enyimba's Ugochukwu Leonard to emerge with the popular votes cast by fans in the poll conducted on the NPFL twitter handle @lmcnpfl and the official website of the league, www.npfl.ng.

Ugochukwu beat Saka in the twitter polls, earning 47% of the votes while Saka had 38% and Afolabi Abdulwaheed picked 15%. However, Saka who recently joined Rivers United from Sunshine Stars edged Ugochukwu by a cumulative vote of 89.5% after he picked up 51.5% of the votes cast by fans on the website with Ugochukwu winning 37.9% to end on a total of 84.9%. Abdulwaheed of Gombe United finished third with 25.6%.

In the match against Nasarawa United, Saka had perfectly controlled a pass from Zoumana Doumbia on the left flank and with his second touch of the ball, drove into the 18 yard box past two Nasarawa United defenders before unleashing a left hook from 12 yards to the roof of the net for the only goal of the fixture.

Voters favoured his effort ahead of the long range strike from over 35 yards by Ugochukwu against Remo Stars at the Shagamu Stadium.

