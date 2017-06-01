1 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria/Togo: Eagles Seek to Extend Dominance Over Togo in Paris

The Super Eagles will today take the pitch against the Hawks of Togo in an international friendly in Paris.

Coach Gernot Rohr is using today's game, just like last Friday's session against Corsica Island in Ajaccio, as preparation for next weekend's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo.

The match against the Hawks will be played at the Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret, Paris starting from 7pm (6pm Nigeria time).

Forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored from the spot to level scores (1-1) against Corsica on Friday, is one of 20 players in the Eagles' Hyatt Regency Hotel camp in Paris, and who have been training in the French capital ahead of the game.

Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Alampasu, defenders Elderson Echiejile, William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Tyronne Ebuehi and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alhassan Ibrahim and Uche Agbo, and strikers Ahmed Musa, Stephen Odey, Victor Osimhen, Henry Onyekuru, Alex Iwobi, Olanrewaju Kayode and Sikiru Olatubosun are the others.

Today's match will be the 17th clash between both West African countries at senior level, with Nigeria having won nine of the previous 16 clashes. Togo won in three, while four matches were drawn.

The first match between both countries at senior level took place on 6th October 1956. Albert Onyeanwuna (of blessed memory) scored the game's only goal, with Nigeria's roster also including the likes of Dan Anyiam, Sam Ibiam, Asuquo Ekpe and Cyril Asoluka. Paul 'Wonder Boy' Hamilton (also of blessed memory) scored the one goal in each of two friendlies in Lagos in 1966.

