Nigeria: Police Uncover Arms Factory in Benue

Makurdi — The Police in Benue State have uncovered an arms factory at Tse-Tyungu in Kyado District of Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Benue State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, who paraded the suspects at the command's headquarters in Makurdi, disclosed that the discovery followed the arrest of one Felix Ioryerv of Assasi in North Bank area of Makurdi.

He said that Ioryerv, who was apprehended last Wednesday in Makurdi based on reliable information, had confessed to have sold a locally made Beretta pistol to one Bishop (an alias) of Abuja at the cost of N40, 000.

Makama noted that during investigation, the suspect led operatives to the arms factory at Tse-Tyungu in Ukum where two other suspects, Purga Tyowa (25) and Aondoyavenga (18) were arrested with exhibits allegedly used in the manufacture of arms.

The recovered items included one carbon cylinder, one gas cylinder, one Sumec generating set, one dane gun, one fabricated Beretta pistol, one filing machine, one drilling machine, two saws, one tool box, one Bagco bag containing tools and one Bajaj motorcycle.

One of the suspects, Ioryerv, in an interview with Daily Trust, admitted that he was an arms dealer and procured same from the father of the two other suspects who were now at large.

"I bought the firearms from the man who manufactures them at Tse-Tyungu village in Ukum and bring them to Makurdi, then sell to people at N40, 000 each," he said.

The suspect, however, said he was not long into the illegal business, claiming to have transacted the deal only thrice with people he did not really know what they did for a living, including one, nicknamed Bishop, who bought a Beretta pistol from him.

On his part, the other suspect, Tyowa, an in-law to the alleged runaway arms manufacturer, claimed he was not an accomplice but a relative who recently relocated from his village in Logo Local Government Area to live with the man now at large following his family's displacement by suspected herders.

While the youngest of the suspects, Aondoyavenga, whom the police said was being held for assisting his father in the factory to produce the illegal arms feigned ignorance about the entire development.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner said that the three suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter was concluded.