Nigeria: Niger Teaches ICT in Basic Schools

Minna — Niger State Government says Information and Communication Technology (ICT) would be taught in primary schools to enhance teaching and learning.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Malam Muhammad Alhassan Bawa Niworu, said government would ensure that the teaching of ICT was intensified in schools.

In an address during the commissioning of three blocks of classrooms renovated and equipped with computers by the OANDO Foundation in Umaru Audi Primary School in Tunga, the chairman said the gesture matched up with the state government's school development approach to learning.

He urged teachers to be computer literate to reap more teaching benefits.

The foundation's Programme Officer, Mrs. Ujunwa Ajaonu, said the school was renovated to develop ICT literacy in pupils.