Nigeria: School Girls Learn Menstrual Hygiene, Management

Kaduna — A group under the aegis of Theodora Anavhe Adamu Foundation (TAAF) has given knowledge and understanding to secondary school girls in low income communities of Kaduna State on menstrual hygiene and management.

The event took place in Maraban-Rido with students from various schools in attendance.

In addition to a lecture on menstrual hygiene, the girls were taught how to take care of every part of their body before, during and after menstruation. They were given the opportunity to ask questions.

The Executive Director of TAAF, Odion Ikyo, said the event was carried out to promote menstrual hygiene for girls in rural communities. She said most people who lived in rural communities lacked basic amenities such as water and electricity, among others.

"Girls from poor communities lack basic amenities; they also lack information on hygiene education unlike those in the cities. Menstruation is a normal thing for a girl, as such, she should not be shy about it, and neither should she be ashamed of discussing the issue with her mother.

"Hygiene has a way of affecting a girl's self confidence." she said.