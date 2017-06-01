Nigeria: Marabout Who Prays for Armed Robbers Nabbed in Katsina

Katsina — A marabout, one Abdulrazak Buhari, of Sabon Gida, Katsina, who specialises in offering 'specialised good luck prayers' for highway armed robbers has been apprehended alongside five others who have been terrorising motorists along the Funtua-Zaria highway.

Buhari in a chat with Daily Trust owned up to his trade, having confessed receiving N20,000 and N30,000 from past operations.

"Honestly, I am brought here because there is a gang of armed robbers I work for. They kept stolen bags of rice in my custody. I know they were thieves. They came to me to help them pray to God to grant them good luck and smooth operations.

"For two times now, when they come to give me goods stolen from operations, they gave me N30,000 and this time around they gave me N20,000," he added.

Shedding more light, the Katsina State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, said the command had earlier arrested five men of the gang which led to this recent arrest, noting that about 48 bags of stolen rice were recovered from the marabou's house.

It would be recalled that the police, two weeks ago, busted the gang where one Abdulaziz Ibrahim of Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State, sustained a gunshot injury during a duel with police before he was apprehended and which later led to the arrest of four other members of the gang.

The robbers had earlier blocked the road after Tudun Iya village, along Funtua - Zaria road, where they attacked one Salisu Suleiman at gun point and robbed him of his motor vehicle, a Cherry QQ, ash colour, unregistered, valued at N2m.

The gang allegedly robbed other victims of the sum of N100,000 and three GSM handsets; two cars, a Golf 3 wagon motor vehicle with registration number MSA 397 PD and a Golf 3 saloon with registration number AA 215 BMJ.

One locally made pistol, pellets and gun powder, two matchets, two sticks, torch lights and some charms were recovered from the robbers then.