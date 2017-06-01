Nigeria: Police Want Universities to Evolve Crime Fighting Strategies

Awka — The Nigeria Police Force has called on universities to undertake researches targeted at developing new strategies of controlling emerging crimes. The researches should also evolve state-of-the-art crime fighting gadgets peculiar to modern day society.

The police said the call became necessary in view of the cost implication of most fabricated gadgets needed in combating crime and criminality in the country.

Declaring open an international Forensic Science and Criminal Justice Symposium organised by Forensic Science Unit of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, in conjunction with Nebraska Institute of Forensic Science, USA, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the move would improve crime fighting by the nation's security agencies.

"The challenge faced by law enforcement agencies in developing countries like ours is in the acquisition of these gadgets as they are very expensive. They are fabricated by the developed countries and thus training, in most cases, are done outside the shores of Nigeria, which unarguably leaves a huge drain on our lean resources," he said.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Investigation), Hyacinth Dagala, the IG said the police would ensure adequate security in the country.

He said the force would establish forensic units in Lagos and Abuja.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Joseph Ahaneku, said the academia would promote forensic science with a view to fighting crime.