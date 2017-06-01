Nigeria: Open Grazing Prohibition Bill Passes Second Reading in Taraba Assembly

An executive bill for a law to prohibit open grazing in Taraba on Wednesday passed second reading in the State House of Assembly.

Assemblyman Joseph Kunini, the Majority Leader of the House, who led the debate, commended Gov. Darius Ishaku for initiating the bill titled "Anti Open Grazing and Ranching Establishment Bill 2017".

According to him, the bill, when passed and signed into law, will help solve the incessant herdsmen-farmers clashes and check the activities of cattle rustlers in the state.

In his contribution, Assemblyman Habila Anderifun, member representing Ussa Constituency, said that when passed, the bill would also raise the standard of cattle rearing in the state, in line with global best practices.

"The best practice the world over in cattle rearing is ranching.

"I was in Kenya recently with the Speaker on a state delegation and we studied their ranching system where herders and farmers are coexisting peacefully.

"We need to pass this bill to address the frequent clashes associated with cattle grazing in our state.

"With the progress this bill has made today, I can now sleep with my two eyes closed," he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Abel Diah, thanked members for their honest contributions to the bill.

Diah announced the constitution of a seven-member committee to organise public hearing on the bill across the three senatorial zones of the state.

The committee, which has three weeks to submit its report, has Mark Useni as Chairman, while Ibrahim Nahawe, Charles Maijankai, Gambo Mubarak, Douglas Ndatse, Muhammed Abdulkarim and John Kizito Bonzena are members. (NAN)

Tags: Open grazing prohibition bill Taraba State Assembly