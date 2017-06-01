Nigeria: Afenifere Asks Fayose to Leave Buhari Alone

Ado Ekiti — The Ekiti State chapter of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio- political and cultural organisation, has advised Governor Ayodele Fayose to stay at home and find solutions to the problems afflicting the state rather than taking delight in launching verbal attacks on the person and office of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group, which described the governor's verbal attack against the president as an 'attention-seeking gimmick', also called on people in the state to seek divine intervention in resolving the ongoing fuel crisis that had paralysed economic and transport activities in the state.

In a press statement yesterday signed by its Chairman, Elder Yemi Alade, and Publicity Secretary, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, the Afenifere lamented that Fayose had reduced Ekiti to 'a butt of uncanny jokes and fast sliding to be a pariah among other states in Nigeria, despite its God-given endowments'.

The chieftains, who prayed God to heal their land, said the scarcity of fuel unleashed on the citizenry by the governor's face-off with petrol marketers could have been resolved through dialogue, rather than armed tactics which culminated in destruction of some filling stations by suspected thugs.

"Currently, the economic activities of the state have run berserk due to executive misapplication of strategic management of human and business relationship.

"This is what is called executive recklessness; and this is very unacceptable. We wonder the whereabouts of Governor Ayo Fayose during the celebration of Democracy Day, a national activity. He was conspicuously absent from Ekiti for days, only to resurface to abuse President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting him to resign because of ill-health.

"At the same time, he degraded his office by his statement on the veracity of the Chibok girls, saying it was a ploy to rattle the former President, Goodluck Jonathan. All these outbursts by our governor belittle our collective humanity as a state," the statement said.